Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Stock Observes 59.80% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) has gone up by 29.82% for the week, with a 44.39% rise in the past month and a 131.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.31% for OSCR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.54% for OSCR’s stock, with a 59.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for OSCR is 139.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OSCR on January 16, 2024 was 2.08M shares.

OSCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) has increased by 2.60 when compared to last closing price of 11.16.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSCR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OSCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OSCR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

OSCR Trading at 42.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.23%, as shares surge +39.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +123.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR rose by +29.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.07. In addition, Oscar Health Inc saw 25.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Blackley Richard Scott, who sale 30,029 shares at the price of $8.16 back on Dec 06. After this action, Blackley Richard Scott now owns 548,613 shares of Oscar Health Inc, valued at $245,037 using the latest closing price.

Quane Alessandrea C., the EVP, Chief Insurance Officer of Oscar Health Inc, sale 16,793 shares at $8.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Quane Alessandrea C. is holding 301,223 shares at $137,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oscar Health Inc stands at -15.30. The total capital return value is set at -45.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.08. Equity return is now at value -34.65, with -10.58 for asset returns.

Based on Oscar Health Inc (OSCR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.08. Total debt to assets is 8.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.