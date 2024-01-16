Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.40 in relation to its previous close of 3.56. However, the company has experienced a -3.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-12 that With investors moving back towards a “risk-on” stance in recent months, you may think that risky stocks could lead to outsized rewards this year. Yet while more favorable economic and market conditions could extend the current bull market (which started in October) well into 2024, an improving macro picture may not be enough for stocks that have large company-specific risks.

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for OPEN is 544.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.04% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of OPEN was 20.30M shares.

OPEN’s Market Performance

The stock of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has seen a -3.17% decrease in the past week, with a 2.03% rise in the past month, and a 40.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.13% for OPEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.76% for OPEN stock, with a simple moving average of 18.44% for the last 200 days.

OPEN Trading at 7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares sank -14.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.14. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc saw -21.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Schaub Sydney, who sale 12,565 shares at the price of $3.76 back on Jan 09. After this action, Schaub Sydney now owns 1,158,235 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc, valued at $47,187 using the latest closing price.

Meyer Megan D., the President, Sell Direct & Svcs. of Opendoor Technologies Inc, sale 4,808 shares at $3.98 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Meyer Megan D. is holding 2,501,542 shares at $19,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.47 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc stands at -8.69. The total capital return value is set at -10.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.51. Equity return is now at value -46.49, with -8.49 for asset returns.

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN), the company’s capital structure generated 497.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.26. Total debt to assets is 81.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 369.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 273.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.