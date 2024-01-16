ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: ON) is above average at 14.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) is $88.04, which is $14.57 above the current market price. The public float for ON is 428.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ON on January 16, 2024 was 7.64M shares.

ON) stock’s latest price update

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: ON)’s stock price has plunge by -1.29relation to previous closing price of 74.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.95% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-14 that Aehr Test stock has been a wild ride over the last couple of years. A sky-high valuation has not been reset.

ON’s Market Performance

ON’s stock has fallen by -2.95% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.28% and a quarterly drop of -21.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.09% for ON Semiconductor Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.68% for ON’s stock, with a -14.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ON stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for ON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ON in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $75 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ON Trading at -1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -9.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.97. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corp. saw -12.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR, who sale 1,005 shares at the price of $96.62 back on Sep 12. After this action, COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR now owns 31,045 shares of ON Semiconductor Corp., valued at $97,103 using the latest closing price.

COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR, the Chief Accounting Officer of ON Semiconductor Corp., sale 2,795 shares at $99.18 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR is holding 32,050 shares at $277,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.36 for the present operating margin

+47.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corp. stands at +22.85. The total capital return value is set at 31.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.19. Equity return is now at value 33.87, with 18.25 for asset returns.

Based on ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.21. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.