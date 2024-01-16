Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, OXY stock has gone down by -1.49%, with a monthly gain of 4.52% and a quarterly plunge of -8.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Occidental Petroleum Corp.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.07% for OXY’s stock, with a -5.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) Right Now?

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OXY is at 1.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OXY is $67.97, which is $9.91 above the current market price. The public float for OXY is 875.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.58% of that float. The average trading volume for OXY on January 16, 2024 was 9.64M shares.

The stock price of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) has jumped by 1.63 compared to previous close of 57.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-15 that While investing, identifying millionaire-maker stocks with the potential for explosive growth is akin to gazing at stars in the daylight. Our millionaire blueprint unfolds with three stocks primed to skyrocket in the next market surge.

Analysts’ Opinion of OXY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXY stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for OXY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OXY in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $63 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

OXY Trading at -2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.33. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corp. saw -2.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who purchase 1,743,124 shares at the price of $60.26 back on Dec 21. After this action, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC now owns 243,715,804 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., valued at $105,046,056 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of Occidental Petroleum Corp., purchase 1,812,508 shares at $60.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 241,972,680 shares at $109,663,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.64 for the present operating margin

+47.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Occidental Petroleum Corp. stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 26.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.24. Equity return is now at value 18.61, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.84. Total debt to assets is 27.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.