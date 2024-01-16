Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has decreased by -0.14 when compared to last closing price of 18.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.76% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that The opening of Nordstrom’s (JWN) store in Omaha is expected to have a positive impact on the local retail landscape, offering a new shopping destination for residents and visitors.

Is It Worth Investing in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is above average at 25.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) is $15.81, which is -$2.33 below the current market price. The public float for JWN is 97.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JWN on January 16, 2024 was 5.59M shares.

JWN’s Market Performance

The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) has seen a -2.76% decrease in the past week, with a 4.83% rise in the past month, and a 28.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for JWN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.47% for JWN stock, with a simple moving average of 7.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JWN stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for JWN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for JWN in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $17 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

JWN Trading at 10.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JWN fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.22. In addition, Nordstrom, Inc. saw -1.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JWN starting from Lionello Gemma, who sale 32,916 shares at the price of $14.36 back on Oct 05. After this action, Lionello Gemma now owns 39,973 shares of Nordstrom, Inc., valued at $472,819 using the latest closing price.

Redwine Farrell B., the Chief Human Resources Officer of Nordstrom, Inc., sale 33,364 shares at $20.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Redwine Farrell B. is holding 26,564 shares at $679,561 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.56 for the present operating margin

+35.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordstrom, Inc. stands at +1.58. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 17.68, with 1.28 for asset returns.

Based on Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN), the company’s capital structure generated 635.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.41. Total debt to assets is 53.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 592.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.