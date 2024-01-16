Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.57 in comparison to its previous close of 3.50, however, the company has experienced a 2.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-15 that Some of the best penny stocks are primed to reach new heights in the first quarter of this year. I expect investor’s risk tolerance to increase amid a broadening market breadth as the valuations of mega caps and large caps may be too rich to be sufficiently attractive.

Is It Worth Investing in Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) is 4.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NOK is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) is $3.90, which is $0.8 above the current market price. The public float for NOK is 5.51B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. On January 16, 2024, NOK’s average trading volume was 17.01M shares.

NOK’s Market Performance

NOK stock saw an increase of 2.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.32% and a quarterly increase of -1.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for Nokia Corp ADR (NOK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.25% for NOK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.75% for the last 200 days.

NOK Trading at 3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +8.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, Nokia Corp ADR saw 2.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.37 for the present operating margin

+41.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nokia Corp ADR stands at +16.86. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.09. Equity return is now at value 19.06, with 9.38 for asset returns.

Based on Nokia Corp ADR (NOK), the company’s capital structure generated 25.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.55. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.