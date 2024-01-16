NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for NIO is also noteworthy at 2.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NIO is $76.59, which is $2.69 above than the current price. The public float for NIO is 1.56B, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.65% of that float. The average trading volume of NIO on January 16, 2024 was 52.83M shares.

NIO) stock’s latest price update

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO)’s stock price has plunge by -3.11relation to previous closing price of 7.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-15 that Investing great Peter Lynch steered Fidelity Magellan from a fund with $20 million in assets under management (AUM) to $14 billion in AUM in just 13 years years. That’s a compounded annual growth rate greater than 29% and why he is considered a stock market legend.

NIO’s Market Performance

NIO’s stock has fallen by -11.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.38% and a quarterly drop of -15.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.37% for NIO Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.38% for NIO stock, with a simple moving average of -21.62% for the last 200 days.

NIO Trading at -8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -3.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO fell by -11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.26. In addition, NIO Inc ADR saw -20.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.94 for the present operating margin

+8.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIO Inc ADR stands at -29.55. The total capital return value is set at -29.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.69. Equity return is now at value -96.96, with -21.92 for asset returns.

Based on NIO Inc ADR (NIO), the company’s capital structure generated 99.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.88. Total debt to assets is 24.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In summary, NIO Inc ADR (NIO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.