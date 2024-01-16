NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) has increased by 0.53 when compared to last closing price of 60.72.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-15 that Long-term dividend stocks can be a great vehicle for producing strong capital growth for your portfolio. This is a big reason behind the popularity of “dividend aristocrat” stocks, or stocks with a more than 25 year track record of dividend growth.

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) Right Now?

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.14x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) by analysts is $69.44, which is $8.4 above the current market price. The public float for NEE is 2.04B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of NEE was 12.46M shares.

NEE’s Market Performance

NEE stock saw an increase of -1.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.55% and a quarterly increase of 15.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for NextEra Energy Inc (NEE).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.46% for NEE’s stock, with a -9.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NEE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $69 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NEE Trading at 2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEE fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.25. In addition, NextEra Energy Inc saw 0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEE starting from Pimentel Armando Jr, who sale 91,160 shares at the price of $63.52 back on Dec 14. After this action, Pimentel Armando Jr now owns 129,230 shares of NextEra Energy Inc, valued at $5,790,483 using the latest closing price.

Arnaboldi Nicole S, the Director of NextEra Energy Inc, purchase 8,500 shares at $59.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Arnaboldi Nicole S is holding 11,523 shares at $506,515 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.59 for the present operating margin

+42.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Inc stands at +15.59. The total capital return value is set at 8.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 17.78, with 4.65 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Inc (NEE), the company’s capital structure generated 166.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.49. Total debt to assets is 41.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.