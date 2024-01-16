Neximmune Inc (NEXI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ: NEXI) has decreased by -14.80 when compared to last closing price of 11.69.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 61.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that Shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ: NEXI ) stock are skyrocketing higher ahead of the company’s special meeting of stockholders. The meeting was initially set for Dec. 21 with a record date of Nov. 6.

Is It Worth Investing in Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ: NEXI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NEXI is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NEXI is 0.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% of that float. On January 16, 2024, NEXI’s average trading volume was 1.85M shares.

NEXI’s Market Performance

The stock of Neximmune Inc (NEXI) has seen a 61.17% increase in the past week, with a 200.00% rise in the past month, and a 99.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 51.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 27.19% for NEXI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 114.21% for NEXI’s stock, with a 60.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NEXI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEXI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on April 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NEXI Trading at 175.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 51.51%, as shares surge +212.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +167.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXI rose by +61.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.99. In addition, Neximmune Inc saw 348.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEXI starting from Roemer Alan S., who sale 3,992 shares at the price of $1.94 back on Nov 22. After this action, Roemer Alan S. now owns 0 shares of Neximmune Inc, valued at $7,758 using the latest closing price.

Roemer Alan S., the Director of Neximmune Inc, sale 3,833 shares at $2.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Roemer Alan S. is holding 3,992 shares at $8,287 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXI

The total capital return value is set at -107.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -107.32. Equity return is now at value -156.79, with -121.49 for asset returns.

Based on Neximmune Inc (NEXI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.08. Total debt to assets is 2.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Neximmune Inc (NEXI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.