Newmont Corp (NEM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEM is 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NEM is $50.20, which is $12.56 above the current price. The public float for NEM is 1.15B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEM on January 16, 2024 was 15.22M shares.

NEM) stock’s latest price update

Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM)’s stock price has soared by 0.32 in relation to previous closing price of 37.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-13 that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC ) estimates that there will be 152 rate cuts by central banks around the world this year. This is reason enough to be bullish on a potential bull market for precious metals.

NEM’s Market Performance

NEM’s stock has fallen by -6.69% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.34% and a quarterly drop of -2.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for Newmont Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.36% for NEM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.50% for the last 200 days.

NEM Trading at -3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEM fell by -6.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.51. In addition, Newmont Corp saw -9.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEM starting from Atkinson Robert D, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $41.26 back on Jan 02. After this action, Atkinson Robert D now owns 54,251 shares of Newmont Corp, valued at $226,930 using the latest closing price.

Atkinson Robert D, the EVP & COO of Newmont Corp, sale 5,500 shares at $40.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Atkinson Robert D is holding 59,751 shares at $221,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.57 for the present operating margin

+17.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newmont Corp stands at -3.84. The total capital return value is set at 6.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.71. Equity return is now at value -4.16, with -2.17 for asset returns.

Based on Newmont Corp (NEM), the company’s capital structure generated 32.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.40. Total debt to assets is 16.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Newmont Corp (NEM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.