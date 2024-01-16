Navigating the Volatility of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp’s (GTEC) Stock

In the past week, GTEC stock has gone up by 21.45%, with a monthly gain of 36.33% and a quarterly surge of 15.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.62% for Greenland Technologies Holding Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.88% for GTEC’s stock, with a 49.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) Right Now?

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GTEC is 7.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTEC on January 16, 2024 was 47.65K shares.

GTEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) has increased by 12.08 when compared to last closing price of 2.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 20, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Josh Centanni – Director of Investor Relations Raymond Wang – Chief Executive Officer Jing Jin – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Theodore O’Neill – Litchfield Hills Research Graham Mattison – Water Tower Research Rommel Dionisio – Aegis Capital Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Greenland Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTEC stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for GTEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTEC in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $14 based on the research report published on May 13, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GTEC Trading at 22.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.89%, as shares surge +33.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTEC rose by +21.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Greenland Technologies Holding Corp saw 19.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTEC starting from Wang Raymond Z, who purchase 66,500 shares at the price of $1.50 back on May 22. After this action, Wang Raymond Z now owns 186,500 shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Corp, valued at $99,537 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.56 for the present operating margin

+20.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenland Technologies Holding Corp stands at +3.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 2.73, with 1.24 for asset returns.

Based on Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC), the company’s capital structure generated 58.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.84. Total debt to assets is 26.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (GTEC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.