Moderna Inc (MRNA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MRNA is 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MRNA is $128.17, which is $28.37 above the current price. The public float for MRNA is 331.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRNA on January 16, 2024 was 5.36M shares.

MRNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has plunged by -5.80 when compared to previous closing price of 105.95, but the company has seen a -13.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-14 that While the technology sector – especially regarding artificial intelligence – may have captured the spotlight, investors ought to consider adding healthcare stocks to their portfolio. If I had to boil it down to one phrase, it would be permanent relevance.

MRNA’s Market Performance

MRNA’s stock has fallen by -13.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.97% and a quarterly rise of 1.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.83% for Moderna Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.38% for MRNA’s stock, with a -9.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRNA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MRNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MRNA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $142 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

MRNA Trading at 16.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +18.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRNA fell by -12.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.96. In addition, Moderna Inc saw 0.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRNA starting from Mock James M, who sale 772 shares at the price of $109.75 back on Jan 08. After this action, Mock James M now owns 3,632 shares of Moderna Inc, valued at $84,731 using the latest closing price.

Hoge Stephen, the President of Moderna Inc, sale 45,000 shares at $100.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Hoge Stephen is holding 1,531,063 shares at $4,500,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.49 for the present operating margin

+69.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Moderna Inc stands at +43.76. The total capital return value is set at 52.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.81. Equity return is now at value -22.04, with -15.23 for asset returns.

Based on Moderna Inc (MRNA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.90. Total debt to assets is 4.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Moderna Inc (MRNA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.