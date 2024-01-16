Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has decreased by -1.20 when compared to last closing price of 83.39.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-12 that What will be the top tech stocks of 2024? That question has been on many investors’ minds as the new year takes shape.

Is It Worth Investing in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is $98.05, which is $15.66 above the current market price. The public float for MU is 1.10B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MU on January 16, 2024 was 13.48M shares.

MU’s Market Performance

MU stock saw an increase of -1.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.41% and a quarterly increase of 18.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for Micron Technology Inc. (MU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.19% for MU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $95 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

MU Trading at 5.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.51. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw -3.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from MEHROTRA SANJAY, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $83.63 back on Jan 09. After this action, MEHROTRA SANJAY now owns 651,759 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $585,383 using the latest closing price.

MEHROTRA SANJAY, the CEO and President of Micron Technology Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $82.13 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that MEHROTRA SANJAY is holding 651,759 shares at $574,919 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.39 for the present operating margin

-7.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at -37.54. The total capital return value is set at -8.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.14. Equity return is now at value -14.91, with -10.44 for asset returns.

Based on Micron Technology Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 31.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.09. Total debt to assets is 21.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.