Meta Platforms Inc (META) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) has surged by 1.30 when compared to previous closing price of 369.67, but the company has seen a 6.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that We have narrowed our search to five Internet software stocks with strong potential for 2024. These are: META, CRWD, PINS, MNDY, TWLO.
Is It Worth Investing in Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Right Now?
Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 45 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”
The average price predicted for Meta Platforms Inc (META) by analysts is $387.33, which is $12.84 above the current market price. The public float for META is 2.21B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of META was 18.21M shares.
META’s Market Performance
META’s stock has seen a 6.40% increase for the week, with a 12.05% rise in the past month and a 15.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for Meta Platforms Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.61% for META’s stock, with a 28.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of META
Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $397 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.
META Trading at 11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.42% of gains for the given period.
Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +11.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.30% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, META rose by +6.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $353.27. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc saw 5.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Zuckerberg Mark, who sale 16,776 shares at the price of $368.89 back on Jan 10. After this action, Zuckerberg Mark now owns 0 shares of Meta Platforms Inc, valued at $6,188,460 using the latest closing price.
Zuckerberg Mark, the COB and CEO of Meta Platforms Inc, sale 2,905 shares at $368.94 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that Zuckerberg Mark is holding 401,356 shares at $1,071,769 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for META
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- +28.78 for the present operating margin
- +79.63 for the gross margin
The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 22.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 22.27, with 15.05 for asset returns.
Based on Meta Platforms Inc (META), the company’s capital structure generated 21.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.83. Total debt to assets is 14.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.84.
When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.
Conclusion
To sum up, Meta Platforms Inc (META) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.