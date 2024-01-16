Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, MPU stock has gone up by 50.99%, with a monthly gain of 57.24% and a quarterly surge of 155.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 40.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.50% for Mega Matrix Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 43.56% for MPU’s stock, with a 76.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX: MPU) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MPU is 3.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) is $1.95, which is $8.22 above the current market price. The public float for MPU is 26.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On January 16, 2024, MPU’s average trading volume was 88.03K shares.

MPU) stock’s latest price update

Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX: MPU)’s stock price has dropped by -19.43 in relation to previous closing price of 2.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 50.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MPU Trading at 77.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.24%, as shares surge +56.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +217.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPU rose by +50.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.63. In addition, Mega Matrix Corp saw 61.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MPU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.26 for the present operating margin

+53.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mega Matrix Corp stands at -439.24. The total capital return value is set at -38.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.54. Equity return is now at value -97.96, with -85.96 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.