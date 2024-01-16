Marqeta Inc (MQ) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for MQ is 390.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MQ on January 16, 2024 was 5.50M shares.

MQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ: MQ) has decreased by -1.52 when compared to last closing price of 6.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.29% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-12 that OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 4:30 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Simon Khalaf, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Milotich, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with the fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results will be issued after the market close.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

MQ’s Market Performance

Marqeta Inc (MQ) has seen a -7.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.91% decline in the past month and a 9.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.14% for MQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.36% for MQ’s stock, with a 13.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MQ stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for MQ by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for MQ in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $9 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MQ Trading at -1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MQ fell by -7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.64. In addition, Marqeta Inc saw -11.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MQ starting from Kern Randall F., who sale 53,367 shares at the price of $6.23 back on Dec 04. After this action, Kern Randall F. now owns 0 shares of Marqeta Inc, valued at $332,671 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN GODFREY, the Director of Marqeta Inc, purchase 200,000 shares at $5.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that SULLIVAN GODFREY is holding 200,000 shares at $1,176,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.85 for the present operating margin

-13.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marqeta Inc stands at -24.70. The total capital return value is set at -13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.05. Equity return is now at value -14.88, with -12.37 for asset returns.

Based on Marqeta Inc (MQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Marqeta Inc (MQ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.