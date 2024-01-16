Make Informed Decisions with Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) Stock Updates

In the past week, UNH stock has gone down by -2.95%, with a monthly decline of -4.44% and a quarterly plunge of -0.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.53% for Unitedhealth Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.89% for UNH’s stock, with a 3.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is above average at 21.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) is $602.44, which is $80.93 above the current market price. The public float for UNH is 923.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UNH on January 16, 2024 was 2.84M shares.

UNH) stock’s latest price update

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH)’s stock price has decreased by -3.37 compared to its previous closing price of 539.68. However, the company has seen a -2.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-15 that The fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings season is underway, with several blue-chip companies out with their final prints of 2023. As is almost always the case, there have been some market overreactions to the latest numbers, sending some great stocks downward and presenting buying opportunities for investors willing to be patient.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNH stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for UNH by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for UNH in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $480 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

UNH Trading at -2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNH fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $530.21. In addition, Unitedhealth Group Inc saw -0.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNH starting from HEMSLEY STEPHEN J, who sale 66,081 shares at the price of $550.39 back on Dec 05. After this action, HEMSLEY STEPHEN J now owns 635,528 shares of Unitedhealth Group Inc, valued at $36,370,196 using the latest closing price.

HEMSLEY STEPHEN J, the Director of Unitedhealth Group Inc, sale 121,515 shares at $540.58 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that HEMSLEY STEPHEN J is holding 521,818 shares at $65,688,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unitedhealth Group Inc stands at +6.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.86. Equity return is now at value 27.26, with 8.54 for asset returns.

Based on Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH), the company’s capital structure generated 80.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.54. Total debt to assets is 24.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.