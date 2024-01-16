Make Informed Decisions with Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Stock Updates

The stock of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) has gone up by 1.77% for the week, with a -1.37% drop in the past month and a 28.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.03% for CDE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.93% for CDE’s stock, with a -1.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) by analysts is $3.93, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for CDE is 377.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.02% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of CDE was 6.34M shares.

CDE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) has jumped by 8.27 compared to previous close of 2.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-28 that Penny stocks are one of the things that keep traders excited. The obvious volatility and potential of these cheap stocks have made their mark.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CDE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CDE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $2.75 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CDE Trading at -0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares sank -12.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDE rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.18. In addition, Coeur Mining Inc saw -11.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDE starting from Watkinson Kenneth J, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $2.81 back on Nov 27. After this action, Watkinson Kenneth J now owns 134,051 shares of Coeur Mining Inc, valued at $19,684 using the latest closing price.

McGrath Aoife, the SVP, Exploration of Coeur Mining Inc, purchase 6,200 shares at $2.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that McGrath Aoife is holding 129,217 shares at $14,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.44 for the present operating margin

+0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coeur Mining Inc stands at -10.26. The total capital return value is set at -3.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.85. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -1.46 for asset returns.

Based on Coeur Mining Inc (CDE), the company’s capital structure generated 61.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.89. Total debt to assets is 29.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.