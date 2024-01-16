Lyft Inc’s (LYFT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Lyft Inc (LYFT) has gone up by 0.55% for the week, with a -7.80% drop in the past month and a 20.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.56% for LYFT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.10% for LYFT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 33 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lyft Inc (LYFT) is $12.90, which is $0.02 above the current market price. The public float for LYFT is 332.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LYFT on January 16, 2024 was 15.67M shares.

LYFT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) has dropped by -3.16 compared to previous close of 13.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2024-01-11 that The fortunes of gig-economy giants like Uber Technologies Inc., DoorDash Inc. and Instacart will increasingly depend on their ability to broaden what they deliver and to integrate more deeply into local economies, Goldman Sachs analysts said on Thursday. But they saw fewer benefits this year for one of the bigger industry players that hasn’t expanded into delivery, Lyft Inc.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYFT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LYFT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LYFT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $15 based on the research report published on January 11, 2024 of the current year 2024.

LYFT Trading at 3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares sank -12.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYFT rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.40. In addition, Lyft Inc saw -14.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYFT starting from Sverchek Kristin, who sale 5,669 shares at the price of $14.16 back on Jan 02. After this action, Sverchek Kristin now owns 639,620 shares of Lyft Inc, valued at $80,294 using the latest closing price.

BLACKWOOD-KAPRAL LISA, the Chief Accounting Officer of Lyft Inc, sale 18,581 shares at $15.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that BLACKWOOD-KAPRAL LISA is holding 282,999 shares at $283,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.63 for the present operating margin

+29.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lyft Inc stands at -38.69. The total capital return value is set at -76.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.81. Equity return is now at value -146.23, with -19.87 for asset returns.

Based on Lyft Inc (LYFT), the company’s capital structure generated 282.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.83. Total debt to assets is 24.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lyft Inc (LYFT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.