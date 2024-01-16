Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) Stock Observes -7.90% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, LI stock has gone down by -7.35%, with a monthly decline of -8.53% and a quarterly plunge of -8.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for Li Auto Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.38% for LI’s stock, with a -7.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) Right Now?

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LI is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 33 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LI is 810.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LI on January 16, 2024 was 5.73M shares.

LI) stock’s latest price update

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.15 in relation to its previous close of 33.02. However, the company has experienced a -7.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-15 that The U.S. saw a record 1.2 million EV sales in 2023 amidst high inflation and interest rates and a drop in EV demand. However, this gives us pause to consider the effects of low inflation for EV makers.

LI Trading at -13.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -8.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LI fell by -7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.40. In addition, Li Auto Inc ADR saw -15.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.07 for the present operating margin

+19.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li Auto Inc ADR stands at -4.44. The total capital return value is set at -6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.83. Equity return is now at value 13.13, with 6.43 for asset returns.

Based on Li Auto Inc ADR (LI), the company’s capital structure generated 27.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.47. Total debt to assets is 14.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 522.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.