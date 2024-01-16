Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) has seen a -1.21% decrease in the past week, with a 4.06% gain in the past month, and a 41.42% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.38% for KSS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.23% for KSS stock, with a simple moving average of 10.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.01.

The public float for KSS is 108.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 26.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KSS on January 16, 2024 was 5.69M shares.

KSS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) has decreased by -2.28 when compared to last closing price of 26.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.21% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2024-01-11 that Finding a good financial advisor may be the key to getting ahead in 2024. Whether it’s planning for retirement, college, or that 20ft boat, they can help you navigate the ups and downs of the market to achieve success.

Analysts’ Opinion of KSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KSS stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for KSS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for KSS in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $25 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KSS Trading at 2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares sank -3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSS fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.80. In addition, Kohl’s Corp. saw -8.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSS starting from Kingsbury Thomas, who purchase 92,500 shares at the price of $21.82 back on Mar 29. After this action, Kingsbury Thomas now owns 228,993 shares of Kohl’s Corp., valued at $2,018,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSS

Equity return is now at value -3.62, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.