Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) is above average at 16.43x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) is $20.49, which is $2.52 above the current market price. The public float for KMI is 1.94B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KMI on January 16, 2024 was 13.73M shares.

KMI) stock’s latest price update

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 17.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that Declining revenues from Kinder Morgan’s (KMI) Natural Gas Pipelines and Terminal segments are likely to have affected its Q4 earnings.

KMI’s Market Performance

KMI’s stock has fallen by -0.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.36% and a quarterly rise of 6.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.52% for Kinder Morgan Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.10% for KMI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KMI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KMI Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMI fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.80. In addition, Kinder Morgan Inc saw 1.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMI starting from Schlosser John W, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Jan 03. After this action, Schlosser John W now owns 3,219 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc, valued at $135,000 using the latest closing price.

Sanders Dax, the VP (Pres., Products Pipelines) of Kinder Morgan Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $17.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Sanders Dax is holding 309,069 shares at $881,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.63 for the present operating margin

+28.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinder Morgan Inc stands at +12.96. The total capital return value is set at 6.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 8.03, with 3.53 for asset returns.

Based on Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI), the company’s capital structure generated 104.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.06. Total debt to assets is 45.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.