Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR) has dropped by -0.64 compared to previous close of 37.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2024-01-11 that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is set to acquire hardware manufacturer Juniper Networks (JNPR) in a deal that is valued at up to $14 billion. HPE CEO Antonio Neri joins Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith to discuss the networking company’s growth, especially in its cloud segment.

Is It Worth Investing in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR) is above average at 33.61x. The 36-month beta value for JNPR is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JNPR is $38.05, which is $0.54 above than the current price. The public float for JNPR is 314.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.54% of that float. The average trading volume of JNPR on January 16, 2024 was 4.64M shares.

JNPR’s Market Performance

The stock of Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) has seen a 25.41% increase in the past week, with a 27.80% rise in the past month, and a 44.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for JNPR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.16% for JNPR’s stock, with a 28.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNPR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JNPR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JNPR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $29 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

JNPR Trading at 29.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +27.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNPR rose by +25.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.11. In addition, Juniper Networks Inc saw 27.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNPR starting from Mobassaly Robert, who sale 5,496 shares at the price of $36.35 back on Jan 09. After this action, Mobassaly Robert now owns 30,888 shares of Juniper Networks Inc, valued at $199,780 using the latest closing price.

rahim rami, the Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Networks Inc, sale 5,556 shares at $29.96 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that rahim rami is holding 846,074 shares at $166,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.17 for the present operating margin

+56.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Juniper Networks Inc stands at +8.88. The total capital return value is set at 8.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.63. Equity return is now at value 8.45, with 3.99 for asset returns.

Based on Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR), the company’s capital structure generated 39.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.30. Total debt to assets is 18.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.