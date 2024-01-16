Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.63 in comparison to its previous close of 162.39, however, the company has experienced a -0.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-16 that JNJ stock occupies a top spot in many portfolios due to its consistent performance and low volatility. But should we really and readily accept JNJ as a SWAN stock? A fresh look at Johnson & Johnson is warranted, especially in light of the split-off of its Consumer Health segment (Kenvue stock) and amid the ongoing talc litigation. I share my view on JNJ’s two remaining segments, their future prospects, and the decline in cash flow due to the split-off of the Consumer Health segment.

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is above average at 30.80x. The 36-month beta value for JNJ is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JNJ is $175.42, which is $14.05 above than the current price. The public float for JNJ is 2.40B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. The average trading volume of JNJ on January 16, 2024 was 6.92M shares.

JNJ’s Market Performance

JNJ stock saw an increase of -0.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.58% and a quarterly increase of 2.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.29% for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.98% for JNJ’s stock, with a 0.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNJ stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for JNJ by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for JNJ in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $163 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

JNJ Trading at 4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares surge +2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNJ fell by -0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.46. In addition, Johnson & Johnson saw 2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNJ starting from Hait William, who sale 14,698 shares at the price of $172.00 back on Jul 26. After this action, Hait William now owns 87,747 shares of Johnson & Johnson, valued at $2,528,056 using the latest closing price.

Fasolo Peter, the Exec VP, Chief HR Officer of Johnson & Johnson, sale 20,000 shares at $170.32 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Fasolo Peter is holding 102,696 shares at $3,406,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.08 for the present operating margin

+67.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson & Johnson stands at +18.88. The total capital return value is set at 21.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.09. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 7.56 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), the company’s capital structure generated 53.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.78. Total debt to assets is 21.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.