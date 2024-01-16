Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JCI is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JCI is $64.55, which is $8.21 above the current price. The public float for JCI is 675.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JCI on January 16, 2024 was 5.61M shares.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.51 in relation to its previous close of 57.79. However, the company has experienced a -1.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Johnson Controls (JCI) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

JCI’s Market Performance

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has experienced a -1.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.92% rise in the past month, and a 7.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for JCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.37% for JCI stock, with a simple moving average of -3.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JCI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for JCI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for JCI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $50 based on the research report published on January 12, 2024 of the current year 2024.

JCI Trading at 4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +5.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCI fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.28. In addition, Johnson Controls International plc saw -2.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JCI starting from Vandiepenbeeck Marc, who sale 187 shares at the price of $56.55 back on Jan 03. After this action, Vandiepenbeeck Marc now owns 26,180 shares of Johnson Controls International plc, valued at $10,575 using the latest closing price.

Vandiepenbeeck Marc, the VP & Pres, EMEALA of Johnson Controls International plc, sale 187 shares at $54.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Vandiepenbeeck Marc is holding 26,367 shares at $10,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.52 for the present operating margin

+33.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson Controls International plc stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.38. Equity return is now at value 11.27, with 4.36 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), the company’s capital structure generated 61.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.26. Total debt to assets is 24.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.