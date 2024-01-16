Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JOBY is 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JOBY is 382.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JOBY on January 16, 2024 was 5.44M shares.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.89 in comparison to its previous close of 5.89, however, the company has experienced a -10.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-12 that Investors could see their portfolios take off in 2024 by investing in leading flying car stocks poised for substantial growth. Projections hint at a potential $3.8 billion market by 2035 and an explosive $1.5 trillion opportunity circa 2040.

JOBY’s Market Performance

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has seen a -10.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.26% decline in the past month and a -8.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.82% for JOBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.33% for JOBY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

JOBY Trading at -7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -19.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY fell by -10.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.46. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc saw -13.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Bevirt JoeBen, who sale 250,000 shares at the price of $6.12 back on Jan 04. After this action, Bevirt JoeBen now owns 32,874,274 shares of Joby Aviation Inc, valued at $1,530,000 using the latest closing price.

Field Matthew sale 8,584 shares at $6.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Field Matthew is holding 229,191 shares at $51,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.59. Equity return is now at value -40.97, with -35.44 for asset returns.

Based on Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.