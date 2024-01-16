iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) is above average at 16.96x. The 36-month beta value for IQ is also noteworthy at 0.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IQ is $50.02, which is $2.59 above than the current price. The public float for IQ is 521.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.98% of that float. The average trading volume of IQ on January 16, 2024 was 7.91M shares.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ)’s stock price has plunge by -0.67relation to previous closing price of 4.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that Shares of iQIYI have experienced a significant decline since the publishing of my bearish articles in 2020 and 2021.

IQ’s Market Performance

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) has seen a -4.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.88% decline in the past month and a -6.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for IQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.48% for IQ stock, with a simple moving average of -14.22% for the last 200 days.

IQ Trading at -5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQ fell by -4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.66. In addition, iQIYI Inc ADR saw -8.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.53 for the present operating margin

+23.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for iQIYI Inc ADR stands at -0.47. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.75. Equity return is now at value 21.84, with 4.15 for asset returns.

Based on iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ), the company’s capital structure generated 407.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.29. Total debt to assets is 55.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In summary, iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.