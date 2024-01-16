IonQ Inc (IONQ) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for IONQ is 168.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 26.22% of that float. The average trading volume for IONQ on January 16, 2024 was 8.53M shares.

IONQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) has dropped by -1.67 compared to previous close of 11.40. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-12 that The stock soared 259% in 2023, a testament to the long-term potential in the thrilling quantum computing field. The company is amassing a robust backlog of orders, indicating strong future sales potential.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

IONQ’s Market Performance

IonQ Inc (IONQ) has seen a -11.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.53% decline in the past month and a -21.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.84% for IONQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.86% for IONQ’s stock, with a -8.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONQ stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for IONQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IONQ in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $21 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IONQ Trading at -10.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -23.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONQ fell by -11.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.84. In addition, IonQ Inc saw -9.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONQ starting from Alameddine Rima, who sale 73,447 shares at the price of $13.21 back on Dec 11. After this action, Alameddine Rima now owns 646,553 shares of IonQ Inc, valued at $970,396 using the latest closing price.

Chapman Peter Hume, the President and CEO of IonQ Inc, sale 56,152 shares at $13.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Chapman Peter Hume is holding 439,748 shares at $741,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONQ

Equity return is now at value -25.05, with -22.96 for asset returns.

Based on IonQ Inc (IONQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IonQ Inc (IONQ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.