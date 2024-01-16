Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.99 compared to its previous closing price of 0.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that Inovio Pharma (INO) surges 134% in a month, mainly due to its plans to submit a regulatory application seeking approval of its lead candidate, INO-3107, in the second half of 2024 to treat RRP.

Is It Worth Investing in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INO is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INO is $0.70, which is -$0.07 below the current price. The public float for INO is 268.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INO on January 16, 2024 was 3.49M shares.

INO’s Market Performance

The stock of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) has seen a 6.94% increase in the past week, with a 111.71% rise in the past month, and a 45.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.65% for INO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 40.60% for INO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 45.77% for the last 200 days.

INO Trading at 70.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.72%, as shares surge +103.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +111.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INO rose by +6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5672. In addition, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 50.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INO starting from Zoth Lota S., who sale 5,700 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Jun 05. After this action, Zoth Lota S. now owns 52,716 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $3,192 using the latest closing price.

Weiner David B., the Director of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 5,833 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Weiner David B. is holding 910,124 shares at $6,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2672.64 for the present operating margin

+46.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -2726.67. The total capital return value is set at -79.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.09. Equity return is now at value -81.30, with -56.26 for asset returns.

Based on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.61. Total debt to assets is 9.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -12.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.