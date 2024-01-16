Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for IKT is 4.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of IKT was 97.05K shares.

IKT stock's latest price update

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IKT)’s stock price has soared by 15.22 in relation to previous closing price of 1.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Alex Lobo – IR Milton Werner – CEO Joseph Frattaroli – CFO Conference Call Participants Edward White – H.C. Wainwright Operator Hello, and welcome to the Inhibikase Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

IKT’s Market Performance

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT) has seen a 18.66% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 32.50% gain in the past month and a 72.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.24% for IKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.18% for IKT’s stock, with a -31.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IKT Trading at 41.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares surge +26.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKT rose by +18.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3286. In addition, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc saw 25.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14686.17 for the present operating margin

+94.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc stands at -14625.85. The total capital return value is set at -60.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.53. Equity return is now at value -95.28, with -82.35 for asset returns.

Based on Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.64. Total debt to assets is 1.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -39.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.