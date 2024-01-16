ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) has seen a -0.08% decrease in the past week, with a -1.59% drop in the past month, and a 6.36% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.04% for IBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.06% for IBN’s stock, with a 4.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) Right Now?

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for IBN is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 38 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IBN is $1205.95, which is $4.93 above the current market price. The public float for IBN is 3.50B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.47% of that float. The average trading volume for IBN on January 16, 2024 was 5.33M shares.

IBN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) has increased by 0.46 when compared to last closing price of 23.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.08% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-04 that India’s stock benchmarks, the Nifty 50 and Nifty 500, have ascended to new all-time highs today. The country’s equities have attracted strong interest from investors in the past few years, especially in 2023 as the country bypassed China as the world’s most populous country, shining a light on the Indian economic growth story.

IBN Trading at 3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares sank -2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.03. In addition, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR saw 0.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR stands at +18.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.57. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 2.03 for asset returns.

Based on ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.92. Total debt to assets is 10.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.