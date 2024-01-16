Iamgold Corp. (IAG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Iamgold Corp. (IAG) by analysts is $4.38, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for IAG is 480.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of IAG was 5.65M shares.

IAG) stock’s latest price update

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE: IAG)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.59 in comparison to its previous close of 2.36, however, the company has experienced a 10.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-05 that Even with a relatively small portfolio allocation, penny stocks can have a big impact in terms of total portfolio returns. The reason is that when some of the hottest penny stocks surge, the rally is not limited to 20% or 30%.

IAG’s Market Performance

IAG’s stock has risen by 10.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.11% and a quarterly rise of 20.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.52% for Iamgold Corp.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.80% for IAG’s stock, with a 1.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for IAG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for IAG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.75 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IAG Trading at 7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAG rose by +10.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Iamgold Corp. saw 3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+10.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iamgold Corp. stands at -5.78. The total capital return value is set at 1.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.88.

Based on Iamgold Corp. (IAG), the company’s capital structure generated 46.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.78. Total debt to assets is 20.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Iamgold Corp. (IAG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.