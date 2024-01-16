Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) has gone down by -3.69% for the week, with a 5.65% rise in the past month and a 24.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.44% for HBAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.00% for HBAN’s stock, with a 13.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) Right Now?

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.28x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) by analysts is $13.92, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for HBAN is 1.43B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of HBAN was 16.00M shares.

HBAN) stock’s latest price update

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.57relation to previous closing price of 12.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.69% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that Besides Wall Street’s top -and-bottom-line estimates for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), review projections for some of its key metrics to gain a deeper understanding of how the company might have fared during the quarter ended December 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBAN stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for HBAN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HBAN in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $15 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

HBAN Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN fell by -3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.79. In addition, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. saw -1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Houston Helga, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $10.97 back on Nov 21. After this action, Houston Helga now owns 592,764 shares of Huntington Bancshares, Inc., valued at $30,181 using the latest closing price.

Houston Helga, the Senior Exec. V. P. of Huntington Bancshares, Inc., sale 4,300 shares at $10.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Houston Helga is holding 595,514 shares at $45,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. stands at +28.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.54. Equity return is now at value 13.21, with 1.29 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.59. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.