HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has gone down by -8.05% for the week, with a -3.51% drop in the past month and a -4.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.00% for HSBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.88% for HSBC’s stock, with a -1.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) Right Now?

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HSBC is at 0.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HSBC is $9.82, which is $8.26 above the current market price. The public float for HSBC is 3.85B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.23% of that float. The average trading volume for HSBC on January 16, 2024 was 2.05M shares.

HSBC) stock’s latest price update

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.26 in comparison to its previous close of 39.38, however, the company has experienced a -8.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC International TV reported 2024-01-15 that Parash Jain, HSBC’s global head of shipping and ports research, discusses the Red Sea shipping crisis.

HSBC Trading at -2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC fell by -8.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.97. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc ADR saw -6.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc ADR stands at +15.84. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC), the company’s capital structure generated 215.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.29. Total debt to assets is 12.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.