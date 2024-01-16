HP Inc (HPQ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) has plunged by -0.63 when compared to previous closing price of 30.00, but the company has seen a -0.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does HP (HPQ) have what it takes?

Is It Worth Investing in HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) Right Now?

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HP Inc (HPQ) by analysts is $31.18, which is $1.37 above the current market price. The public float for HPQ is 988.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of HPQ was 8.32M shares.

HPQ’s Market Performance

HPQ stock saw a decrease of -0.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.39% and a quarterly a decrease of 11.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.75% for HP Inc (HPQ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.34% for HPQ stock, with a simple moving average of 0.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPQ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HPQ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HPQ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $35 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HPQ Trading at 2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.20. In addition, HP Inc saw -0.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPQ starting from LORES ENRIQUE, who sale 38,000 shares at the price of $29.75 back on Jan 02. After this action, LORES ENRIQUE now owns 888,911 shares of HP Inc, valued at $1,130,500 using the latest closing price.

CHO ALEX, the President, Personal Systems of HP Inc, sale 45,758 shares at $29.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that CHO ALEX is holding 22,003 shares at $1,337,964 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.76 for the present operating margin

+20.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for HP Inc stands at +6.10. The total capital return value is set at 43.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, HP Inc (HPQ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.