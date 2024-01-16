HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) has seen a -5.08% decrease in the past week, with a -5.08% drop in the past month, and a 7.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.24% for HDB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.48% for HDB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) Right Now?

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HDB is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HDB is $1953.70, which is $7.74 above the current market price. The public float for HDB is 2.53B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.23% of that float. The average trading volume for HDB on January 16, 2024 was 2.09M shares.

HDB) stock’s latest price update

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB)’s stock price has dropped by -4.59 in relation to previous closing price of 65.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-11 that There are ample evidences that suggest that the “buy and hold” strategy is possibly the best way to make millions from the market. While many investors can screen good ideas, there is lack of patience when it comes to holding stocks.

HDB Trading at 0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares sank -5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.00. In addition, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR saw -6.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR stands at +22.42. The total capital return value is set at 11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.73. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB), the company’s capital structure generated 98.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.50. Total debt to assets is 11.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.