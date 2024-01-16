Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) has dropped by -1.45 compared to previous close of 5.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Here are the four stocks that match our screening criteria ??? ARCO, TGT, HMY and GFF.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) is 13.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HMY is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) is $78.37, which is -$1.6 below the current market price. The public float for HMY is 619.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. On January 16, 2024, HMY’s average trading volume was 4.75M shares.

HMY’s Market Performance

The stock of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) has seen a -1.28% decrease in the past week, with a -1.95% drop in the past month, and a 19.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for HMY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.19% for HMY’s stock, with a 22.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HMY Trading at 1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -5.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.02. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR saw -5.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.09 for the present operating margin

+20.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stands at +9.75. The total capital return value is set at 23.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.01. Equity return is now at value 14.68, with 9.16 for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.18. Total debt to assets is 10.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.