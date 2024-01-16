Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1004.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) by analysts is $19.80, which is $10.93 above the current market price. The public float for GRFS is 256.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of GRFS was 1.66M shares.

GRFS stock's latest price update

Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS)’s stock price has dropped by -11.68 in relation to previous closing price of 7.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -36.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that Grifols (GRFS) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

GRFS’s Market Performance

Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) has experienced a -36.50% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -30.67% drop in the past month, and a -19.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for GRFS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.38% for GRFS’s stock, with a -22.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRFS Trading at -28.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.06%, as shares sank -32.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRFS fell by -36.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.22. In addition, Grifols SA ADR saw -39.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+34.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grifols SA ADR stands at +3.43. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.48. Equity return is now at value 0.07, with 0.02 for asset returns.

Based on Grifols SA ADR (GRFS), the company’s capital structure generated 159.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.40. Total debt to assets is 45.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.