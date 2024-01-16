Green Giant Inc (GGE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for GGE is 89.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GGE on January 16, 2024 was 11.33M shares.

The stock price of Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ: GGE) has plunged by -2.86 when compared to previous closing price of 0.05, but the company has seen a 3.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Green Giant (NASDAQ: GGE ) stock is falling hard on Monday after the real estate development company announced a proposed public share offering. Green Giant hasn’t yet revealed any of the finer details of the public offering for GGE stock.

GGE’s Market Performance

GGE’s stock has risen by 3.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -48.12% and a quarterly drop of -95.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.38% for Green Giant Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.25% for GGE’s stock, with a -97.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GGE Trading at -91.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares sank -40.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -95.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGE rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0505. In addition, Green Giant Inc saw -15.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-681.56 for the present operating margin

-2.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Giant Inc stands at -7136.01. The total capital return value is set at -6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -85.54. Equity return is now at value -162.97, with -42.98 for asset returns.

Based on Green Giant Inc (GGE), the company’s capital structure generated 673.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.07. Total debt to assets is 51.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 673.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 69.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Green Giant Inc (GGE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.