GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.05 in relation to its previous close of 1.70. However, the company has experienced a -17.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-12-19 that The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Is It Worth Investing in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) is above average at 34.54x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is $2.25, which is $0.57 above the current market price. The public float for EAF is 233.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EAF on January 16, 2024 was 3.34M shares.

EAF’s Market Performance

EAF’s stock has seen a -17.95% decrease for the week, with a -32.72% drop in the past month and a -50.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.77% for GrafTech International Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.54% for EAF’s stock, with a -55.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EAF Trading at -29.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.44%, as shares sank -35.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAF fell by -18.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0195. In addition, GrafTech International Ltd. saw -23.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAF starting from BCP GP Ltd, who sale 3,922,786 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Jan 02. After this action, BCP GP Ltd now owns 23,352,826 shares of GrafTech International Ltd., valued at $8,630,129 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.28 for the present operating margin

+42.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrafTech International Ltd. stands at +29.89. The total capital return value is set at 39.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.04. Equity return is now at value 4.46, with 0.82 for asset returns.

Based on GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF), the company’s capital structure generated 274.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.31. Total debt to assets is 57.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 273.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.