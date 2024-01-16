Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE: GOL)’s stock price has dropped by -22.64 in relation to previous closing price of 3.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -28.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2024-01-15 that Brazilian airline Gol is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States within the next month, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Is It Worth Investing in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE: GOL) Right Now?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE: GOL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) is $8.82, which is $1.27 above the current market price. The public float for GOL is 140.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOL on January 16, 2024 was 704.26K shares.

GOL’s Market Performance

GOL stock saw a decrease of -28.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -32.91% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.75% for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.96% for GOL’s stock, with a -29.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GOL Trading at -31.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -35.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL fell by -30.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR saw -34.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.20 for the present operating margin

+19.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR stands at -10.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.