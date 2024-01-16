Frontline Plc (FRO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Frontline Plc (NYSE: FRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FRO is 143.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.77% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of FRO was 2.86M shares.

FRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Frontline Plc (NYSE: FRO) has surged by 2.62 when compared to previous closing price of 22.14, but the company has seen a 4.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2024-01-16 that The Houthi attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea have caused widespread disruptions and economic ramifications for the transportation sector, with cargo and dry bulk shipping and oil/energy sector comprised of the oil and gas industry impacting global trade supply chains. The Red Sea plays a crucial role in the transportation of oil and gas and is a vital artery for global trade.

FRO’s Market Performance

Frontline Plc (FRO) has experienced a 4.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.21% rise in the past month, and a 10.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for FRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.93% for FRO stock, with a simple moving average of 28.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $26 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

FRO Trading at 8.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +20.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRO rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.05. In addition, Frontline Plc saw 13.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+21.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontline Plc stands at +30.70. The total capital return value is set at 4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52.

Based on Frontline Plc (FRO), the company’s capital structure generated 83.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.42. Total debt to assets is 35.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Frontline Plc (FRO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.