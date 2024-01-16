Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, FTNT stock has gone up by 1.73%, with a monthly gain of 12.59% and a quarterly surge of 7.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Fortinet Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.62% for FTNT stock, with a simple moving average of -1.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) Right Now?

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FTNT is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 23 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for FTNT is $59.48, which is -$2.84 below the current price. The public float for FTNT is 634.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTNT on January 16, 2024 was 7.17M shares.

FTNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) has decreased by -0.19 when compared to last closing price of 62.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Fortinet (FTNT) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

FTNT Trading at 13.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.26. In addition, Fortinet Inc saw 6.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Xie Ken, who sale 28,052 shares at the price of $60.20 back on Jan 10. After this action, Xie Ken now owns 51,756,373 shares of Fortinet Inc, valued at $1,688,655 using the latest closing price.

Xie Ken, the President & CEO of Fortinet Inc, sale 46,733 shares at $60.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Xie Ken is holding 51,701,091 shares at $2,809,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value 843.82, with 17.96 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortinet Inc (FTNT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.