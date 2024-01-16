Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLXS is 0.48.

The public float for FLXS is 3.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLXS on January 16, 2024 was 10.59K shares.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS)’s stock price has soared by 29.19 in relation to previous closing price of 18.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 27.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-05 that DUBUQUE, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) (“Flexsteel” or the “Company”), one of the largest manufacturers, importers and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States, today announced that Jerry Dittmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek Schmidt, Chief Operating Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference taking place on January 17.

FLXS’s Market Performance

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) has experienced a 27.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.91% rise in the past month, and a 18.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.04% for FLXS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.79% for FLXS’s stock, with a 22.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLXS stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for FLXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLXS in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $50 based on the research report published on October 26, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

FLXS Trading at 29.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +33.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLXS rose by +27.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.51. In addition, Flexsteel Industries, Inc. saw 23.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLXS starting from Newlin Timothy Patrick, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $19.73 back on Feb 10. After this action, Newlin Timothy Patrick now owns 25,154 shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc., valued at $39,470 using the latest closing price.

Newlin Timothy Patrick, the VP-Strategic Business Dev of Flexsteel Industries, Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Newlin Timothy Patrick is holding 27,154 shares at $40,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLXS

Equity return is now at value 11.19, with 5.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.