First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, AG stock has gone up by 0.54%, with a monthly gain of 2.56% and a quarterly surge of 13.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.68% for First Majestic Silver Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.09% for AG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) is $7.52, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for AG is 280.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AG on January 16, 2024 was 6.28M shares.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.46 in comparison to its previous close of 5.31, however, the company has experienced a 0.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-11-02 that (Kitco News) – First Majestic Silver (TSX: FR) (NYSE: AG) announced today that in Q3 2023, the company produced 6.3 million silver equivalent ounces, down 28% compared to Q3 2022 (8.8 million silver equivalent ounces) and in line with the previous quarter.

AG Trading at 0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -8.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.94. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corporation saw -8.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+1.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corporation stands at -18.31. The total capital return value is set at -3.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.96. Equity return is now at value -12.08, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.94. Total debt to assets is 11.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.