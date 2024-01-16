EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EYPT is 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EYPT is 30.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EYPT on January 16, 2024 was 1.43M shares.

The stock price of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) has jumped by 11.79 compared to previous close of 20.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-20 that WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced that Jay S. Duker, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET.

EYPT’s Market Performance

EYPT’s stock has risen by 11.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.79% and a quarterly rise of 180.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.58% for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.28% for EYPT’s stock, with a 132.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYPT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for EYPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EYPT in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $20 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EYPT Trading at 59.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.94%, as shares surge +11.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +278.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYPT rose by +11.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +698.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.33. In addition, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -1.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYPT starting from Cormorant Asset Management, LP, who purchase 750,000 shares at the price of $19.75 back on Jan 11. After this action, Cormorant Asset Management, LP now owns 6,893,235 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $14,812,500 using the latest closing price.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, the 10% Owner of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 105,000 shares at $21.32 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Cormorant Asset Management, LP is holding 6,143,235 shares at $2,238,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-190.65 for the present operating margin

+74.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -246.97. The total capital return value is set at -43.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.69. Equity return is now at value -102.73, with -52.64 for asset returns.

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 25.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.