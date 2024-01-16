Exxon Mobil Corp.’s (XOM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) has seen a -2.61% decrease in the past week, with a 1.94% gain in the past month, and a -6.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for XOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.21% for XOM’s stock, with a -7.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) is above average at 9.94x. The 36-month beta value for XOM is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XOM is $126.14, which is $26.19 above than the current price. The public float for XOM is 3.99B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. The average trading volume of XOM on January 16, 2024 was 21.48M shares.

XOM) stock’s latest price update

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM)’s stock price has increased by 1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 98.67. However, the company has seen a -2.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that In the Q4 Earnings Season Outlook, Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian points out a number of compelling insights for the coming earnings season.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOM stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for XOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XOM in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $119 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

XOM Trading at -2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.22. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corp. saw -0.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from Fox Leonard M., who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $102.65 back on Dec 18. After this action, Fox Leonard M. now owns 220,678 shares of Exxon Mobil Corp., valued at $1,231,800 using the latest closing price.

UBBEN JEFFREY W, the Director of Exxon Mobil Corp., sale 2,077,000 shares at $104.06 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that UBBEN JEFFREY W is holding 0 shares at $216,127,428 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.35 for the present operating margin

+25.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exxon Mobil Corp. stands at +13.92. The total capital return value is set at 27.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.46. Equity return is now at value 21.32, with 11.08 for asset returns.

Based on Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 12.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.