Exicure Inc (XCUR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Exicure Inc (XCUR) has gone up by 42.59% for the week, with a 30.47% rise in the past month and a 11.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.75% for XCUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.03% for XCUR’s stock, with a -1.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) is above average at 0.65x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for XCUR is 4.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XCUR on January 16, 2024 was 806.12K shares.

XCUR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) has jumped by 9.87 compared to previous close of 0.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 42.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that Exicure (NASDAQ: XCUR ) stock is rising higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the early-stage biotechnology company. Exicure hasn’t released any recent press releases or made any filings that would result in today’s stock rally.

Analysts’ Opinion of XCUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XCUR stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for XCUR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XCUR in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $0.40 based on the research report published on December 13, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

XCUR Trading at 46.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XCUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.41%, as shares surge +41.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XCUR rose by +42.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6261. In addition, Exicure Inc saw 43.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XCUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.35 for the present operating margin

+93.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exicure Inc stands at -8.96. The total capital return value is set at -7.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.81. Equity return is now at value 56.40, with 11.25 for asset returns.

Based on Exicure Inc (XCUR), the company’s capital structure generated 48.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.87. Total debt to assets is 31.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Exicure Inc (XCUR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.