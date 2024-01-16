Examining the Volatility of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s (GS) Stock

The stock of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) has gone down by -1.06% for the week, with a 6.07% rise in the past month and a 24.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.87% for GS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.57% for GS’s stock, with a 15.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) Right Now?

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GS is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GS is $409.69, which is $24.94 above the current price. The public float for GS is 324.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GS on January 16, 2024 was 2.19M shares.

GS) stock’s latest price update

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS)’s stock price has soared by 1.85 in relation to previous closing price of 377.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Although the revenue and EPS for Goldman (GS) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GS stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GS in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $357 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

GS Trading at 8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $382.58. In addition, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. saw -0.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who purchase 157 shares at the price of $13.44 back on Dec 22. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 49,808,542 shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., valued at $2,110 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., sale 157 shares at $13.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 49,808,484 shares at $2,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. stands at +16.74. The total capital return value is set at 2.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.01. Equity return is now at value 6.62, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), the company’s capital structure generated 397.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.88. Total debt to assets is 32.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.