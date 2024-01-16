Examining the Volatility of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (CYCC) Stock

In the past week, CYCC stock has gone down by -5.22%, with a monthly decline of -42.56% and a quarterly plunge of -65.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.00% for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.50% for CYCC’s stock, with a -67.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CYCC is 0.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CYCC on January 16, 2024 was 143.10K shares.

CYCC) stock’s latest price update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC)’s stock price has gone decline by -15.11 in comparison to its previous close of 2.78, however, the company has experienced a -5.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC ) stock is falling on Tuesday but it’s not due to any negative news from the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Instead, shares of CYCC stock are retreating after undergoing a rally on Monday.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYCC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CYCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CYCC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $17 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CYCC Trading at -49.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.85%, as shares sank -35.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYCC fell by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -11.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYCC starting from Rombotis Spiro George, who purchase 6,070 shares at the price of $3.31 back on Dec 21. After this action, Rombotis Spiro George now owns 68,658 shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $20,122 using the latest closing price.

McBarron Paul, the of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 1,886 shares at $3.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that McBarron Paul is holding 33,378 shares at $6,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYCC

The total capital return value is set at -96.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.86. Equity return is now at value -160.11, with -113.53 for asset returns.

Based on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.53. Total debt to assets is 0.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -40.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.